Sheffield’s Reverend and the Makers play gig at student house

Sheffield's Reverend and the Makers have played a gig at a packed out student house in the city following an appeal on social media.

Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure treated students from both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam, and fans from across the region to an acoustic set in Norfolk Park student village on Friday night.

After posting on social media that he wanted to play a house gig, McClure was contacted by final year Hallam student Nicole Buzz, who also works within the music industry.

Known to friends to have hosted a number of themed house parties – which in her own words can ‘get out of hand’ – the 23-year-old and others managed to persuade the singer to play the gig in Sheffield, despite saying he wanted to play a gig elsewhere.

After saying yes, McClure told Nicole to get the house ‘daft rammed’, so she says she invited loads of her friends, many of whom she knew through work, and opened up invitations to those on social media asking people to message her if they wanted to attend.

The atmosphere at the party, which was contained to the ground floor, was described as 'raucous’ before the singer even arrived with someone even setting a coloured smoke bomb off outside.

After arriving ‘fashionably late’ to the party, McClure made time to pose for photos, and ended the night by saying he hoped everyone had as much of a good time as he had.

He played an acoustic set of songs including indie classics Heavyweight Champion of the World and Silence Is Talking, as well as deeper beats like Miss Brown and No Soap (In A Dirty War) with a cover of A Message To Rudy by The Specials.

Nicole said:“It was absolute carnage, there were even footprints on the ceiling! But it was amazing, and so good. Everyone was really respectful though. It was just mental.

“I thought it would get shut down straight away by the police with being in a student village,” she added. “But, I made sure to tell the neighbours what was happening and invited them to come.”

She says the bar has now been set for house parties in 2019, and has invited other bands from Sheffield to get in touch if they want to do the same.