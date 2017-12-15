Sheffield's primary pupils making better progress new figures reveal

Primary school pupils in Sheffield are making more progress than ever before, new figures have revealed.

The city is in the top half of all 152 local authorities in England in terms of the progress made by primary pupils.

In reading the city has moved up from 94th last year to 75th to this year, in writing it has gone from 51st to 32nd and maths it rose from 69th to 64th.

However, Sheffield is still below the national average when it comes to the percentage of year six pupils achieving the expected SATS results.

The national average is 61 per cent, and Sheffield is one per cent below at 60 per cent.

Stephen Betts, chief executive of Learn Sheffield, said: “We are really pleased to see that Sheffield is in the top half of local authority areas across the country in every subject for primary pupil progress.

“This continues the strong improvements we have seen in primary school outcomes over recent years and we congratulate all of our schools for their hard work in supporting Sheffield children to make so much progress.”

Oughtibridge Primary School, in Oughtibridge, was rated as the best in Sheffield for its key stage 2 SATS results.

A total of 92 per cent of pupils met the expected standards in reading writing and maths.

Headteacher Jim Dugmore was delighted.

He said: “The results, which have increased again this year, cap off a fantastic year at Oughtibridge Primary School and we are so pleased that all children, regardless of individual circumstances, have made such excellent progress.

“We are delighted with the results.

“They reflect the significant commitment and hard work of staff, children and their families.

“Oughtibridge is a fantastic place to come and work at every day and I love being the headteacher here.

“We have so much to be proud of at the school thanks to the personal dedication of our staff team, and I would also say that we really appreciate the efforts of parents, as well as pupils, who are incredibly supportive of what we do.

"Our curriculum is targeted to our learners and contains so many exciting opportunities – this is why our results have been so high for several years now."