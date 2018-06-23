Sheffield's new Tube-style bus map defended after being branded 'farcically bad'

A new Tube-style bus map for Sheffield has been defended after a transport blogger branded it 'farcically bad'.

The map, drawn up to help passengers navigate their way around the city, highlights high frequency services and major junctions where customers can make connections.

An extract from Peter White's own Sheffield bus map, which he says is a work in progress

They have been appearing on bus stops across the city as part of the 'Buses for Sheffield' re-branding exercise carried out in an attempt to simplify the bus network and arrest the fall in passenger numbers.

But Peter White, who writes the Public Transport Experience blog, volunteers as an adviser for the GoTimetable App and used to maintain the bus map at Castle Square back in the 60s and 70s, is not impressed.

He claims the map is riddled with so many errors it is likely to add to, rather than reduce, confusion.

Despite purporting to show only those routes running every 15 minutes, he says there are large sections where the buses shown run only every 20 minutes.

He also says some high-frequency routes are not show on the map in the areas they do serve, like the number 75 and 76 buses in Firth Park, while other services are shown following the wrong routes and, even allowing for artistic licence, some places appear so far from their correct geographical locations the map is hard to make sense of.

"This map is farcically bad. It's meant to be modelled on the London Underground Map, but if Harry Beck who created that could see what they've done he'd be spinning so fast in his grave he'd be halfway round the Circle line," said the 73-year-old school teacher, who now lives in Devon.

"They've launched Buses for Sheffield by reducing frequencies and putting up fares, and then they go and put out a map which to anyone who knows anything about Sheffield is a joke.

"It's meant to help people find their way around the system, but what they've produced is only going to cause more confusion for people travelling by bus."

Mr White has created his own map, which, although he says it is a work in progress, he claims is much more helpful than the official route planner.

The map was drawn up by South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), in conjunction with bus operators.

An SYPTE spokesman said: "Our new Buses for Sheffield map, showing the high-frequency services in and around Sheffield, has been very well received since its introduction earlier this year.

"It’s designed to show the main routes to each destination, similar to London’s Tube Map which is used by millions of passengers every year.

“We welcome all feedback from customers, and would like to thank Mr White for his recent correspondence with us and through The Star."