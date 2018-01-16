Sheffield's new 'scan and go' bikes damaged and abandoned by vandals

Sheffield's new 'scan and go' bikes are being deliberately damaged and abandoned by vandals in the city, police officers have revealed.

Officers from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said a number of the bikes have been damaged and dumped in and around Manor and Arbourthorne.

A team spokesman said: "Manor and Arbourthorne neighbourhood team officers have spent a considerable amount of time collecting the new ofo bikes that have been damaged and abandoned today.

"As usual, a minority will spoil this facility for the majority.

"Individuals who abuse this facility and damage these bikes will be dealt with."

The dockless bike hire scheme launched in Sheffield earlier this month, with a fleet of 1,000 bikes.

Company 'ofo' has brought the bright yellow bikes to the city for people to hire for 50p per 30 minutes.

Users download a free app to locate and unlock a nearby bike and they can be locked up again anywhere in the city when they are finished with.

The scheme already runs in Cambridge, Oxford, London and Norwich.

But in just the second day of the scheme operating in the city one of the bikes was dumped in a tree on the Hunter's Bar roundabout.

Adam Rose, Operations Manager for ofo in Sheffield, said: "We've had a very small number of reports about damaged bikes.

"These have been collected and will be repaired and put back on the street as soon as possible.

"We won't allow a tiny minority of people to ruin a scheme which Sheffield has taken to so quickly. Our bikes are in strong demand and the reception so far has been really positive."