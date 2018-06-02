Sheffield's new Lord Mayor Magid Magid determined to push on representing city despite racist abuse

Determined Magid Magid has pledged to represent Sheffield with pride and dignity despite a wave of criticism and racist abuse since becoming the Lord Mayor.

Coun Magid took the chains of office from Coun Anne Murphy last month and his new role attracted the attention of the world's media for his unique style, including 'that' yellow baseball cap.

The 28-year-old Green party councillor came to the UK as a Somalian refugee and was elected to represent Broomhill and Sharrow Vale two years ago.

And in a week where the amount of racist abuse towards him escalated, the determined 28-year-old Green part councillor pledged to do all he can for Sheffield.

Speaking before giving a speech at an anti-racism summit in the city, Coun Magid said: "I am okay in all honesty - the only thing I am annoyed at is I can't reply to all the messages of support I've had.

"Everybody has been so sweet about it but I've had so many messages I just haven't been able to keep up. For every negative comment, I've probably had 100 positive ones."

Coun Magid said the comments made towards him after his appointment wouldn't deter him from his role as Sheffield's first-citizen.

His unofficial political photo-shoot went viral after being pictured crouching on top of a newel post in a white jacket and Dr Martens.

Another picture shows him standing outside Park Hill flats in his mayoral chains over a leather jacket and sporting a backward yellow baseball cap.

He added: "I am just pushing on in all honesty. I think everyone has been very supportive and I thank them for that.

"Everyone around the world has been talking about Sheffield and that has filled me with enormous pride.

"I am a firm believer that you have to difficult conversations otherwise racism will just carry on."