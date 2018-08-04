Sheffield's Lord Mayor Magid Magid takes part in rap battle on TV show

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid has appeared on a channel four TV show, taking part in a rap battle.

Magid Magid appeared on channel four's 'The Big Narstie Show' last night, wearing his signature baseball cap and a Tramlines ten t-shirt.

The host, rapper and MC Big Narstie, was joined by the likes of Jonathan Ross, Katherine Ryan, Iain Stirling and a number of this year's love island contestants.

Magid could be seen in the greenroom, before later joining the other guests on stage to take part in a rap battle.

He rapped about about his fellow guests, and reiterated his views about Donald Trump.

It comes just a month after he was thrust into the national spotlight for his controversial views on the American president, after he branded Trump a wasteman in a packed out council meeting before banning him from Sheffield.

He also caused controversy at this year's Tramlines after he displayed a poster of Sheffield's ten commandments, which he said were 'just tongue in cheek' and shouldn't be taken seriously.

You can view the episode on the channel four website here.