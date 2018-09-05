Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Magid Magid has promised to dress up like a pizza on one condition

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Magid Magid could be swapping his mayoral chains for a pizza costume if his latest tweet goes viral.

The Lord Mayor has taken to Twitter to urge his followers to ‘Break The Silence’ and help their friends who may be struggling with depression.

He has urged people to start conversations with them, even with just one simple message to a friend.

And, in order to make sure as many people see his heartwarming tweet as possible, he has promised a huge reward if it’s retweeted 50k times.

If the tweet goes viral, the Lord Mayor has promised to dress up like a pizza slice for seven days straight.

He tweeted: “Saving a life can start with a conversation. A message to a friend who may be struggling, with: "Are you OK? I'm here for you."

“Retweet this to #BreakTheSilence Reach out, and share. If this gets 50k retweets, I will dress as a slice for 7 days straight!.

“We live in a society where stigma keeps many people from seeking help & treatment for themselves and stops others from talking about it.

“We need to change the culture around mental health & suicide, look out for one another, show compassion & have each others backs. Always!

“I personally know that a simple message to someone who is struggling can literally save their life.

“So if you know of anyone whether that be a friend, colleague or someone else that may be feeling down or distressed please reach out.

“If you’re the person suffering it can be hard to realise this or seek treatment, but it’s really important to get help.

“Above all, remember that that the feeling will pass and that you can get better. Yes the pain is real, but so is hope!”

Samaritans (116 123) samaritans.org operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.

You can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org