Sheffield’s Hollinsend Methodists star in Yorkshire and Derbyshire Cricket League

After a horribly wet Saturday morning, it’s a testament to clubs for getting so many games on, many matches being sensibly reduced in numbers of overs per side.

At Fox Lane, Division One leaders made De La Salle 108-8, which Hollinsend Methodists passed comfortably enough with 5 wickets in hand (L Commander 46*).

Sheffield Centralians were bowled out for 107 by Parkhead, who duly secured both an 8-wicket win (R Ardley 45) and also the Division One top spot.

In a match reduced to 25 overs each, Hallam III biffed their way to 168-4 (N Stewart 66*) and bowled out Ashford in the Water for 95. Hallam III move off the bottom, just ahead of Totley Bent, who were dismissed for 95 (A Findlow 6-26), Hundall easing to the win by 9 wickets (P Boot 42*).

Stocksbridge scored a healthy 213-9 (B Lyons 54 J Lyons 48), Hathersage replied with a solid 194-9 (S Askew 47 G Khan 42).

In Division Two, Bakewell mustered just 80 against top club Sheffield Civil Service, who secured the win by 6 wickets and with Sheffield University Staff’s fixture with Parkhead II being lost to the weather, the Civil Service now have a sizeable lead at the top.

Norton Woodseats made 214-7 (T Eyre 88* J Bagley 66) and completely routed Grindleford for 49 (J Ahmed 5-2).

Neither Sheffield Collegiate IV v Sheffield Medics or Telecom Sports v Hollinsend Methodists were started due to the weather.

Division Three leaders Sheffield Transport hit up 216 (A Singh 58 M Mullafar 65 C Thwaites 5-46) and then blew away bottom team Stocksbridge II for 78 (L Grayson 49).

Hallam IV move up to second after making 143-7 (G Burch 48) and bowling out Youlgreave Lodge for 101. At a very soggy Beauchief, visitors Whittington Wanderers were 83 all out (R Fenwick 4-22).

De La Salle II passing this with 8 wickets in hand (J Hulley 52*).

Ridgeway made a handy 187-8 (W Cooper 85, S Dudley 40, A Morton 5-38), but Hathersage II replied with vigour to gain victory by 4 wickets (A Holtum 94*).

Chesterfield III made just 74, Richmond cantering to the win by 7 wickets (C Turner 60*).

Only one game survived in Division Four, but it garnered a significant result.

Struggling Walkley made 146-7, which Sheffield Centralians II reached with 5 down, a result that tightens Cents grip on the Division Four top spot.

Chesterfield Barbarians II v Sheffield Civil Service II, Sheffield Super Kings v Sheffield University Staff II and Whittington Wanderers II v Coal Aston III were all lost to the weather.

Again, just one fixture was played in Division Five, and again it saw a noteworthy result.

Baslow were all out for 131 (B Heath 42 D Weston 4-40), Hundall II going on to win by 2 wickets (D Drew 51) and have now leapfrogged up to head the table.

All the other matches - Coal Aston IV v Sheffield Transport II, Hollinsend Methodists III v Hallam V and Sheffield Collegiate V v Telecom Sports II were abandoned to the rain.

Results

Division One

Hallam III 168-4 (Stewart 66*) v Ashford in the Water 95

De La Salle 108-8 v Hollinsend Methodists 110-5 (L Commander 46*)

Totley Bent 95 (A Findlow 6-26) v Hundall 96-1 (P Boot 42*)

Sheffield Centralians 107 v Parkhead 108-2 (R Ardley 45)

Stocksbridge 213-9 (B Lyons 54 J Lyons 48) v Hathersage 194-9 (S Askew 47 G Khan 42)

Division Two

Norton Woodseats 214-7 (T Eyre 88* J Bagley 66) v Grindleford 49 (J Ahmed 5-2)

Bakewell 80 v Sheffield Civil Service 84-4

Sheffield Collegiate IV v Sheffield Medics – rain - match abandoned

Sheffield University Staff v Parkhead II – rain - match abandoned

Telecom Sports v Hollinsend Methodists – rain - match abandoned

Division Three

Whittington Wanderers 83 (R Fenwick 4-22) v De La Salle II 84-2 (J Hulley 48*)

Ridgeway 187-8 (W Cooper 85, S Dudley 40, A Morton 5-38) v Hathersage II 190-6 (A Holtum 94*)

Chesterfield III 74 v Richmond75-3 ( C Turner 60*)

Sheffield Transport 216 (A Singh 58 M Mullafar 65 C Thwaites 5-46) v Stocksbridge II 78 (L Grayson 49)

Hallam IV 143-7 (G Burch 48) v Youlgreave Lodge 101

Division Four

Chesterfield Barbarians II v Sheffield Civil Service II – rain - match abandoned

Walkley 146-7 v Sheffield Centralians II 147-5

Sheffield Super Kings v Sheffield University Staff II – rain - match abandoned

Whittington Wanderers II v Coal Aston III – rain - match abandoned

Division Five

Baslow 131 (B Heath 42 D Weston 4-40) v Hundall II 132-8 (D Drew 51)

Coal Aston IV v Sheffield Transport II – rain - match abandoned

Hollinsend Methodists III v Hallam V – rain - match abandoned

Sheffield Collegiate V v Telecom Sports II – rain - match abandoned