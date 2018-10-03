Sheffield's famous Boardwalk club where The Clash played first ever gig finally set to reopen this weekend

One of Sheffield's most famous nightspots, which helped propel the Arctic Monkeys to fame, is set to rise again this weekend.

The Boardwalk, on Snig Hill, in the city centre, will get a new lease of life when it reopens this Friday as a drum and bass club called Bassbox.

Bassbox nightclub, which was formerly known as The Boardwalk, in Sheffield city centre

The venue is at the heart of Sheffield's musical history, having hosted The Clash’s first ever gig in 1976 and lent its name to the Under the Boardwalk demo album by the Arctic Monkeys, whose frontman Alex Turner worked behind the bar.

It began life as a celebrated jazz club in the 1930s and Joe Cocker would later became a regular at the club, whose various incarnations have included the Mucky Duck and the Black Swan.

The Boardwalk as it used to look

But after a brief revival as a gay club called Fuel and Twist, it had stood empty for many months, with a number of false dawns, including plans which fell through to reopen it as a beer hall.

Bassbox, which claims to be Sheffield’s only drum and bass nightclub, is due to open on Friday, October 5, with an event called Caution, which it describes as ‘ supplying the best in Jungle, Jump Up & Rollers’.

Thursday nights will be run by Komatik Audio, according to the club’s Facebook page, while a selection of different promoters will be invited to stage events on Saturdays.

The venue is where The Clash played their first ever gig

The new club will be open from 10pm to 6am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Announcing the impending opening, the owners said: “What we hope to achieve at Bassbox is a friendly environment to give local talent a chance to play alongside the biggest names and last of all throw a sick rave with a sick line up.”