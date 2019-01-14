Sheffield’s emergency services called to ‘police incident’ in Pitsmoor

A collision has led to the closure of a busy road in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

Burngreave Road is closed near Pitsmoor Surgery, Pitsmoor, while emergency services deal with the incident.

Emergency services dealt with a collision in Pitsmoor earlier today

Bus company First South Yorkshire said its services which use Burnrgeave Road - 1a, 20, 75 and 76 - have been diverted via Scott Road and Ellesmere Road and are resuming their normal routes at Gower Street due to a ‘police incident’.

South Yorkshire Police said there has been a collision but no other details have yet been released.