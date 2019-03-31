Sheffield’s Def Leppard inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Sheffield’s Def Leppard have been inducted into the world famous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary rockers came out on top in the fan vote, with 547,647 votes, after being shortlisted for induction into the fame institution last year.

At a ceremony held at the the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York on March 29, they were inducted into to the 2019 Performer category alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

The group, whose hits include Animal, Let’s Get Rocked and Pour Some Sugar On Me thanked their fans and the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee for the honour.

Speaking before the induction, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said: “First of all, a massive thanks to all our fans and past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees, we stand alongside some amazing artists, past and present. What an absolute honour.”

Guitarist Phil Collen said: “We started 2018 off at the Royal Albert Hall and to now cap it all off with a nod into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is brilliant.”

“Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame puts Def Leppard in a class of peers that we’ve always appreciated and admired. We’re looking forward to the ceremony,” added bass guitarist Rick Savage.

Guitarist Vivian Campbell said: “Coming into Def Leppard after stints with other bands, it was immediately apparent to me that Leppard had ambition far beyond most.

“As a fan from the early years, I’d heard that ambition in the music, blending genres to craft the unique Leppard sound. After 26 years as the new guy, I can assure you that the work ethic and the collective focus of this band is just as strong to this day.”

Drummer Rick Allen said: “What an honor for Def Leppard to be included in this year’s induction with so many other talented and deserving artists.”

Def Lepparf now stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the ‘Class of 2019’ and join a long list of legends to receive the coveted honour, with everyone from ABBA, AC/DC and Aerosmith to Yes and ZZ Top featuring.

Formed in 1977 in Sheffield, the band's strongest commercial success came between the early 1980s and the early 1990s.

Their fourth album Hysteria, released in 1987, topped the UK and US. album charts and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide

The group have now sold over 100 million albums worldwide and were ranked number 70 in the 100 greatest acts of all time.

Following the close of their 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold a staggering 1 million tickets, with the tour grossing over $100 million.

They are currently in the UK performing their iconic album Hysteria to sold out arenas and said there are major announcements on the horizon.