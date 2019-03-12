Sheffield's cinemas of the 50, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s - RETRO PICTURE GALLERY

The ABC cinema

They were the places where we enjoyed the latest blockbuster and a carton of popcorn - but loads of Sheffield's much loved cinemas of the past are no longer with us.

We've gone back in time to find some of the city's favourite picture houses of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s - how many can you remember?

The Gaumont in Barker's Pool in 1969.

1. Gaumont

The spacious interior of the ABC as it looked in 1961.

2. ABC

Fire engulfs the Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square in 1984.

3. Classic Cinema

The Gaumont as it looked in 1953.

4. Gaumont

