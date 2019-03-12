Sheffield's cinemas of the 50, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s - RETRO PICTURE GALLERY
They were the places where we enjoyed the latest blockbuster and a carton of popcorn - but loads of Sheffield's much loved cinemas of the past are no longer with us.
We've gone back in time to find some of the city's favourite picture houses of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s - how many can you remember?
1. Gaumont
The Gaumont in Barker's Pool in 1969.
jpimedia
2. ABC
The spacious interior of the ABC as it looked in 1961.
jpimedia
3. Classic Cinema
Fire engulfs the Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square in 1984.
jpimedia
4. Gaumont
The Gaumont as it looked in 1953.
jpimedia
