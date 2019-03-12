Sheffield's cinemas of the 50, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s - RETRO PICTURE GALLERY

We've gone back in time to find some of the city's favourite picture houses of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s - how many can you remember?

1. Gaumont The Gaumont in Barker's Pool in 1969. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. ABC The spacious interior of the ABC as it looked in 1961. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Classic Cinema Fire engulfs the Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square in 1984. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Gaumont The Gaumont as it looked in 1953. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more