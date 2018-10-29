Sheffield’s Christmas Light switch-on 2018: All the timings you need to know

Have your say

Christmas is well and truly on its way with one of the most festive days of the year just around the corner.

Sheffield’s annual Christmas Light Switch-On is one of the most eagerly anticipated days in the calendar and it’s easy to see why.

Christmas in Sheffield. Christmas lights in the Peace Gardens. Picture: Chris Etchells

With choirs, illuminations and Santa’s grotto all planned for this year, the switch-on promises to be one of the best yet.

So, this is all you need to know.

When is it?

The Sheffield Christmas Lights Switch On event takes place across the city centre on Sunday November 18 from 2pm to 6.30pm, with the illuminations getting switched on at 5.30pm.

Where is it?

The lights switch on will take place in the Peace Gardens, with a special stage the centre of the activities.

How much does it cost?

Entry is free.

What's going on?

The 2018 event will include choirs, Santa’s grotto, carolling, panto, street entertainment, Christmas markets, children’s TV and film characters, Christmas craft activities and fairground rides too. There is plenty for everyone to enjoy and get into the festive spirit.

Heart Yorkshire presenters will host the stage programme with a mix of Christmas music, entertainment and interviews.

Who will turn the lights on?

The special headline switch-on guests will be announced when the big day draws nearer.

How do I get there?

By road: Approach Sheffield city centre from the M1 junction 33 following signs for Sheffield. Once in the city centre, follow signs for Heart of the City. Parking is available at various locations in the city centre and all car parks have dedicated disabled spaces.

By public transport: By Train: Sheffield has a central train station, which is within walking distance from all city centre attractions. Trains run regularly to all local and national cities and towns. Check the National Rail Enquiries Website for train information. www.nationalrail.co.uk

By bus: Most buses in Sheffield travel via the city centre. Visit the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive's website for information on buses. www.travelsouthyorkshire.com

By tram: The Sheffield Supertram covers a significant area of Sheffield and is a good way to travel in and out of the city. Park and ride from Meadowhall, Nunnery Square, Valley Centertainment, Halfway and Hillsborough. Nearest tram stops are Cathedral and City Hall. For more informaion see the Supertram website www.supertram.com



