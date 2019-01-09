Tuckwoods was one of the city's most popular restaurants and was always packed with diners.

Sheffield's bygone restaurants and cafes - PICTURE GALLERY

Take a trip back in time to see how we used to dine out in Sheffield in years gone by with our retro gallery of some of the city's restaurants and cafes.

How many of these can you remember eating out in back in the day?

Al Caretto - a popular Italian restaurant of the 80s and 90s.

1. Al Caretto

Every town and city worth its salt had a Berni Inn in the 1970s and 80s - and Sheffield's was in Orchard Street.

2. Berni Steak Bar

As well as dining, Brannigans also offered 'dancing and cavorting' on its huge dancefloor.

3. Brannigans

Tuckwoods was one of the city's most popular eating establishments.

4. Tuckwoods

