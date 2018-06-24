Sheffield's 'biggest-ever' litter pick leaves streets looking spotless

An army of volunteers waged war on waste to leave Sheffield's streets looking spotless following the city's 'biggest-ever' litter pick.

Sheffield Litter Pickers appealed for help to clean Firth Park Road and surrounding streets on Saturday, and more than 100 people answered their call.

Some of the rubbish collected during Sheffield's 'biggest-ever' litter pick, organised by Sheffield Litter Pickers

Volunteers toiled for hours in the sun, filling dozens of bin bags, to ensure the area was looking its best ahead of the popular Firth Park Festival.

They also got to grips with the rubbish blighting Page Hall, another of the city's litter hot spots.

Sheffield Litter Pickers was formed to bring together the many groups across the city already giving their time for free to tidy up their neighbourhoods, and its Facebook page has quickly amassed nearly 700 members.

Irene Wadsworth, who is a member of the group, thanked everyone who helped yesterday for their sterling efforts during what she described as a 'great day'.

She said events like this help keep Sheffield looking its best in the short term and hopefully dissuade those witnessing volunteers' hard graft from dropping litter in future.

For more information about clean-ups taking place around the city, visit the Sheffield Litter Pickers page on Facebook.