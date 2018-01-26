Sheffield’s best and worst performing secondary schools REVEALED: - where does YOUR child’s rank?

Sheffield’s best and worst schools have been revealed as official figures show 365 education centres have failed to meet the government’s minimum standards.

More than a quarter of a million children are being taught at under-performing secondary schools, official government figures have revealed.

In Sheffield, four schools have been revealed to be under-performing while there are six that are performing above the national average.

Click on the link above to see the full list of Sheffield schools and where they rank in the league tables.

Schools fall below the government’s performance threshold if pupils fail to make enough progress across eight subjects, with particular weight given to English and maths.

The tables now measure performance on different criteria with classroom standards ranked against new indicators called Progress 8 and Attainment 8, which are considered a better assessment of the performance of pupils of all abilities.

Sheffield as a whole was just above the national average on Progress 8 with a score of 0.01 compared to minus 0.03.

On the percentage of pupils who achieved grade 5 or above in the 2017 reformed English and maths GCSEs, the Sheffield average was 39.1 per cent, slightly below the national average of 42.6 per cent.

Reformed GCSEs are graded 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C or low grade B in the old grading.

On the measure of Attainment 8, Sheffield scored an average of 44.6 which is below the national average of 46.3.