Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys are set to play a 30 minute set on Radio 1 later tonight.

It is understood the performance will focus on their new album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

The performance will go out on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show from 7pm to 9pm before hitting BBC Two on Friday at 23:05pm.

Highlights will then be broadcast on the BBC's YouTube channel.