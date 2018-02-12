Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys approached to play at Tramlines 2018

Have your say

Sheffield mega stars the Arctic Monkeys were approached to play at Tramlines this year.

Rumours on social media suggested the band could be playing at Hillsborough Park this year.

It didn't transpire but the High Green lads sparked excitement a few weeks' ago when they announced new dates for 2018 leaving the Tramlines weekend free.

The Star understands the band were asked to play but declined. The reason is unknown.

Festival co-organiser Alex kept tight-lipped on the rumours but added: "I cannot confirm or deny if we asked them because it's not my place to say but it's no secret we'd love them to play at Tramlines.

"People ask us every year if we can get them to play. It used to be near impossible but it's not anymore."

