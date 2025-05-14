From the construction of a treehouse to improvements to car parks, here are the planning applications that have been decided upon so far this week.

Decisions made by the council on the week commencing May 14 include:

Sheffield City Council Car Park Shortridge Street Sheffield S9 3SH. Proposal - installation of 5m high lighting columns to car park. 25/00431/RG3 . Granted Conditionally.

Ancon Ltd Units 3 To 6 11 President Way Sheffield S4 7UR. Proposal - erection of three shelters within car park. 25/00749/FUL. Granted Conditionally.

17 Lyndhurst Road Sheffield S11 9BJ. Proposal - erection of a treehouse to front of dwellinghouse. 25/00834/FUL. Refused.

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Worksop Road Sheffield S9 3TL. Proposal - application to allow relocation of condenser to enclosed area outside the plant room (amendment to planning permission 20/03401/FUL). Refused.

616 Fulwood Road Sheffield S10 3QJ. Proposal - erection of side dormer to dwellinghouse. 25/00740/FUL. Granted Conditionally.

24 Wingfield Crescent Sheffield S12 4WA. Proposal - erection of single-storey rear extension to dwellinghouse. 25/00645/FUL. Granted Conditionally.

73 Longford Road Sheffield S17 4LP. Proposal - erection of two outbuildings to the rear of the property, replacement of flat roof to existing rear extension with pitch roof, conversion of integral garage to habitable space, rendering the property, changes to fenestration, new boundary fencing to front elevation and existing rear patio to be raised to internal floor level. 25/00830/FUL. Granted Conditionally.

Hydra Kids 8 Hydra Business Park Nether Lane Sheffield S35 9ZX. Proposal - internal alterations to create additional floor space at first-floor level. 25/00835/LU2. Granted Certificate of Lawful Use Dev.

Sheffield Trophy Centre 1 Wicker Arches Walker Street Sheffield S3 8GZ. Proposal - siting of three temporary containers for three years. 25/00377/FUL. Refused.

