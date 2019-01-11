Sheffield Rugby Club invites women to grab a friend and find their inner warrior

A rugby club in Sheffield are encouraging women and girls to bring a friend and take part in a campaign which encourages them to play contact rugby, and learn key skills within a social and fun environment.

Sheffield Ladies RUFC, based on Abbeydale Road, will be hosting a ‘Warrior Camp’ as part of England Rugby’s Inner Warrior Campaign, launched to attract more women to the sport.

Abbeydale Sports Club. Picture: Google.

The club are inviting women from across the city to bring a friend to their Warrior Camp, and together experience the opportunities Rugby has to offer.

Each camp offers participants the chance to build friendships through the strong camaraderie, as players rally round each other to support and encourage teammates on the pitch.

They consist of paired activities teaching the skills and techniques of rugby, with activities requiring players to work together to learn, have fun and succeed.

The Warrior Camps have been instrumental in supporting growth in the number of women and girls participating in grassroots rugby, as part of the 2017-21 funding agreement between Sport England and the Rugby Football Union’s Women and Girls’ Action Plan.

Rugby is one of the fastest growing female team sports in England, and attracts a wide variety of people from all walks of life, with the wide range of different playing positions each requiring a different set of skills.

Andrea Dobson, England Rugby’s Community Coach for South Yorkshire, said: “Inner Warrior is a national campaign that was started a few years ago, and is about looking at ways to get women and girls into rugby.

“They offer an introduction into the sport, and are about empowering women and girls to just come and have a go. As part of the work the RFU do, we offer support to clubs so they can offer help and guidance to the women.

“Now we have over 50,000 women and girls playing the sport, compared to a few years ago when there was less than half that number. The Warrior Camps have played a massive part in that growth.

“In Sheffield specifically, about five years ago there was only one women’s team, who now play in the Championship 1 North. Following the success, and through the growth with camps we were also able to start the girls teams.

“We have the Under 13’s, under 15’s, and under 18’s teams of the Sheffield Swans and now have a second women’s team.

“This means that girls coming through the younger teams can progress through the sport and there are other opportunities available.”

Emily Glendenning, Development Officer at Sheffield Ladies RUFC, said: “Rugby is for everybody, from all walks of life. It encourages women to start a new challenge, they can meet new friends as it is a sociable team sport.

“You can test your own strength. A lot of our members have never been before and never played the sport, but once they get involved they find their niche and enjoy it.

“Sheffield has hosted Warrior Camps before, and they've always proved really successful. I actually started at a camp myself and stayed!”

Andrea Dobson, England Rugby’s Community Coach for South Yorkshire, added: “I would encourage women and girls to just have a go, it's a great opportunity.”

Sheffield Rugby Club will be hosting their Warrior Camp between 7-8:30pm on Tuesday January 17 at Abbeydale Sports Club.

Participants are asked to wear a pair of trainers, workout great and bring a ‘have a go’ attitude.

Women are asked to register their interest via the RFU Inner Warrior page here.