Sheffield Roma community 'in shock' after death of primary school girl

The close-knit Slovakian Roma community in Burngreave is in 'in shock' after a primary school girl died on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cranworth Road, at 6.10pm on Tuesday, January 2 following reports that a child was having difficulty breathing.

The youngster, who has not yet been named, was rushed to hospital but sadly died five days later.

A man who works closely with the Slovakian Roma community in the area, but who did not want to be named, said everybody was 'in shock'.

"People have taken the news very hard," he said.

"The Slovakian Roma community in Sheffield is very close - with big families and lots of relatives.

"It is very difficult and everyone is upset."

South Yorkshire Police said earlier today that enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the young girl's death are still being carried out ahead of an inquest.

They added that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to a property in Cranworth Road, Sheffield, just before 6.10pm on Tuesday, January 2 after it was reported that an eight-year-old girl was having difficulty breathing.

"She was taken to hospital where she sadly died on Sunday, January 7.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."