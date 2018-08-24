Sheffield rock festival to remember music lover who took his own life

The friends of a music lover who lost his battle with depression are hosting a concert this weekend to help those suffering in silence.

When Dominic Greenall took his own life in May of this year at the age of just 48, it came completely out of the blue.

Through their pain, those closest to him wanted to use his death as a way of raising money and awareness about a condition which is still the number one killer of men under 50.

At his funeral, friends collected money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably, but wanted to do more, and it was with this in mind that Greenall Rocks was born.

Friend and musician Steve Baranovich said: “Dominic was a top bloke and a genuinely nice guy.

“A true fan of music from local bands like mine to mega-famous ones and festivals the world over.

“When he passed away, there was no warning or sign that he was suffering from depression.

“It came as a real shock to those that knew him both in work and socially.”

“It highlighted that we have to speak out to raise the awareness of suicide in men who suffer in silence and give a voice to those who may not know where to go.”

Greenall Rocks already has the support of more than ten venues across the region – but say they need more if they are going to attract bigger names.

“We have had a few bands that are doing really well contact us but we haven’t been able to secure a venue that has been suitable for them,” said Steve.

“They would attract a great crowd and it would be a huge bonus for Greenall Rocks to have the opportunity to work with.”

The first event takes place tomorrow at Laycocks Sport and Social Club in Woodseats from 2pm.

As well as bands including Blitz, RIKER and Darksky Park, there will also be a barbecue, children’s games and an assault course.

Entry is £2 and children go free.

For more information see www.facebook.com/greenallrocks.