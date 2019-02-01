Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizon land surprise number one album

Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizion have has landed a surprise number one album, knocking film soundtrack The Greatest Showman off the top spot for the first time in 28 weeks.

The record, which combines metal and electronic genres, earned Bring Me The Horizon their first chart-topping LP when it debuted with 27,000 combined sales on Friday.

More than 60 per cent of those came from CD or vinyl purchases, bucking the trend towards streaming.

Speaking after their place was assured, BMTH told OfficialCharts.com: "Thank you to everyone in the UK for getting our new album Amo to number one.

"Thanks for buying it and streaming it and showing us support - it really means a lot to us. Thank you very much, we love you."

BMTH found chart success through determination, with their first album, 2006's Count Your Blessings, peaking at 93 but 2015's That's The Spirit making it to number two.

They have also developed musically over the years, with their first three albums were described as deathcore, while their later works fall more into the genre of metalcore.

Their two most recent albums, however, That's The Spirit and last month's Amo, saw the five-piece change again, adopting a less aggressive sound including elements of pop and hip hop.

BMTH’s success has also prevented - or postponed - The Greatest Showman soundtrack from overtaking a significant record held by Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The cast recording of the hit film looks set to overtake the Beatles' record for weeks spent at number one - after spending 28 non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.

The Beatles' eighth studio album logged 28 weeks at the top between its release in June 1967 and February 1968.