Sheffield road where motorcyclist suffered fatal crash to be closed until Friday

A road in Sheffield where a motorcyclist suffered a fatal crash this week is set to be closed until at least Friday.

A 53-year-old on a black Kawasaki motorbike was tragically killed when he crashed into a wall at the entrance of Graves Park on Wednesday evening.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision at the junction of Derbyshire Lane and Hemsworth Road to report it.

Yorkshire Water said that the road will be closed until Friday at the latest as they repair a burst pipe.

A spokesperson said: "We're really sorry but we're carrying out an essential mains repair on Hemsworth Road (near the junction for Bunting Nook) in S8 from 10/03 and will have to close some of the road, however diversions will be in place.

"We expect work to be complete by the latest 16/03. Thank you for your patience, and sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Floral tributes have been placed on a damaged wall at the entrance to the park, where the crash occurred.