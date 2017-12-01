Search

Sheffield road to be closed to traffic to help festive revellers stay safe

Carver Street will be closed to traffic on Friday and Saturdays until December 23. It will also be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Picture: Google Maps.
A busy road in Sheffield city centre will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights over the next few weeks, in a bid to help festive revellers stay safe.

From tonight Carver Street will be closed to vehicles at night from midnight until 5am every Friday and Saturday from December 1 until December 23.

It will also be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, as part of a trial being carried out by South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council.

It is hoped closing the road at a time when large swathes of people are visiting the area on festive outings will help to keep party-goers to stay safe.