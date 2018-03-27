Sheffield road resurfaced for second time in just two-and-half-years

Sheffield Council contractors have begun resurfacing a road for the second time in just two-and-a-half years after potholes and huge cracks appeared just months after they did it for the first time.

Amey, who carrying out highway improvements across Sheffield as part of a £2.2 billion contract, returned to Knowle Lane, Ecclesall to fully resurface the road.

Workers on Knowle Lane, Ecclesall. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Sheffield Council said Knowle Lane was one of a small number of streets where remedial work was required after resurfacing, in this case due to 'soft underlying surface layers'.

It claimed these represented a fraction of the more than 500 miles of road already resurfaced under its Streets Ahead programme, and said its contractor Amey would foot the bill for repairs.

Nick Hetherington, network account manager for Streets Ahead, said they expected to finish the works in around two weeks.

He said the work would be carried out in two stages and involve road closures. The first section to be completed will be between Ecclesall Road South and Haugh Lane.

The Haugh Lane to Ringinglow Road section will be done after Easter. No work will take place over the Easter weekend.

Mr Hetherington said: "We’d like to apologise to local people for the disruption our work in Knowle Lane might cause them. Unfortunately, since being re-surfaced the original underlying surface layers have unexpectedly deteriorated and the road requires total reconstruction.

“We’ll be re-building the failed substructure with traditional compacted hardcore which should provide a strong base for years to come.

“Given the scale of our work in upgrading 65 per cent of the city’s roads in just five years, instances like this was are mercifully quite unusual, but we appreciate they are very inconvenient and will do our best to complete it as efficiently as we can. Please bear with us.”