Sheffield road remains closed due to major burst water main

A busy Sheffield road remains closed this morning following a major burst water main.

Yorkshire Water last night reported that engineers were en route to make urgent repairs to the burst pipe on Dykes Hall Road in Hillsborough.

Travel South Yorkshire this morning tweeted that the road remains closed, with number 52A buses being diverted via Holme Lane, Loxley road and Wisewood lane to Wisewood terminus in both directions.

Yorkshire Water had said yesterday that some homes might be without water or experiencing low pressure due to the burst main.

