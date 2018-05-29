Sheffield road closed due to 'police incident'

Have your say

A Sheffield road has been closed tonight due to a 'police incident'.

Shortly after 6pm, a car hit a lamppost on Ochre Dike Lane in Waterthorpe near Crystal Peaks.

Officers are currently at the scene and work is being done to clear debris and remove the vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the street light will also need making safe so the road may be closed for some considerable time yet.

As a result of the incident, bus services 120, 8 and 8a will use Westfield Greenway instead and service 72 from Chesterfield to Sheffield will run late.