Sheffield road closed after car flips onto roof

A road in Sheffield was closed after a car flipped onto its roof this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Psalter Lane in Brincliffe at about 4pm today, it is understood.
READ MORE: This is why a large number of police officers descended on Sheffield city centre last night
It is not known at this stage whether anyone was injured, or if any other vehicles were involved.
One person said they had raised concerns previously about double parking on the road and the danger this posed.
READ MORE: ‘Climate rebels' plan to block busy Sheffield road in protest over pollution
The Star has attempted to contact South Yorkshire Police for more details.