Sheffield road blocked near city park after rush hour smash

A busy Sheffield road has been blocked near to a Sheffield park following a rush-hour collision this morning.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 8:56 am

Bus company First South Yorkshire said in a tweet posted at 8.14am that Abbeydale Road by Millhouses Park was blocked in both directions.

Their 97, 98 and 798 services have been diverted via Woodseats Road, Chesterfield Road and Abbey Lane to avoid the crash scene.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details on the nature of the collision.

Abbeydale Road by Millhouses Park
More to follow.

