Sheffield road blocked after ANOTHER supercar crash

Traffic is being diverted on a Sheffield road after another crash involving a supercar.

Officers are currently dealing with the crash on Penistone Road involving a Porsche and a Passat.

Buses are being diverted onto Rutland Road, Neepsend Lane and Hillfoot Bridge as a result.

No details on any injuries have been released yet from South Yorkshire Police.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after two supercars worth a combined £230,000 were destroyed in a crash on the Tinsley roundabout.

A grey Ferrari 458 and a red Porsche 718 smashed into each other at around 7.55pm before the Ferrari driver fled the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the Porsche, which overturned in the smash, escaped with minor injuries.