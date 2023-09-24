Sheffield retro: 20 photos celebrating lollipop ladies and dinner ladies at city schools in 90s and 2000s
Photos show much-loved lollipop ladies and dinner ladies with the pupils they helped over the years
They are the unsung heroes at schools across Sheffield, the people who help get your children safely to and from their homes, and keep them fed.
This retro photo gallery shows some of the long-serving lollipop ladies and dinner ladies at schools around the city during the 1990s and 2000s.
Many are pictured surrounded by pupils as they paid an emotional farewell to the schools where they had been an important part of the community for years.
The schools featured include Woodseats Primary, Nook Lane Primary, Parson Cross and Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School, among others.