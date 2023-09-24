News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 20 photos celebrating lollipop ladies and dinner ladies at city schools in 90s and 2000s

Photos show much-loved lollipop ladies and dinner ladies with the pupils they helped over the years

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

They are the unsung heroes at schools across Sheffield, the people who help get your children safely to and from their homes, and keep them fed.

This retro photo gallery shows some of the long-serving lollipop ladies and dinner ladies at schools around the city during the 1990s and 2000s.

Many are pictured surrounded by pupils as they paid an emotional farewell to the schools where they had been an important part of the community for years.

The schools featured include Woodseats Primary, Nook Lane Primary, Parson Cross and Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School, among others.

Dinner lady Merle Aubrey is given a big send off after 28 years at Woodthorpe Primary School, in July 2004

1. Woodthorpe Primary School dinner lady

Dinner lady Merle Aubrey is given a big send off after 28 years at Woodthorpe Primary School, in July 2004

Lollipop lady Val Hutchinson pictured with pupils at Woodhouse West Primary School in February 2004

2. Woodhouse West Primary School lollipop lady

Lollipop lady Val Hutchinson pictured with pupils at Woodhouse West Primary School in February 2004

Dinner lady Tina Armitage pictured with children at her retirement party at Clifford Infant School, on Psalter Lane, where she had worked for the past 29 years

3. Clifford Infant School dinner lady

Dinner lady Tina Armitage pictured with children at her retirement party at Clifford Infant School, on Psalter Lane, where she had worked for the past 29 years

Clifford Infant School lollipop lady Val Nethergate pictured with pupils after serving for 20 years

4. Clifford Infant School lollipop lady

Clifford Infant School lollipop lady Val Nethergate pictured with pupils after serving for 20 years

