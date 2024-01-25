Sheffield, like Rome is famously built upon seven hills.

But it's fair to say it feels like a lot more than that when you're navigating the city by foot or by bike.

Blake Street, linking Upperthorpe at the bottom with Walkley at the top, is officially Sheffield's steepest street, with an energy-sapping gradient of 16.6 degrees.

The road, which featured in The Full Monty film and has a railing along most of its length to help anyone making the ascent, is one of the tallest in the UK, though it's less punishing on the calf muscles than Vale Street, in Bristol, with its 21.81 degree gradient.

Sheffield's second steepest street is Jenkin Road, in Wincobank, with an 11.02 degree gradient, which cyclists had to contend with when the 2014 Tour de France visited Yorkshire.

Some of Sheffield's other steepest streets include Hagg Hill in Rivelin, Conduit Road in Crookes, Myrtle Road and Kent Road in the Heeley/Meersbrook area.

They all feature in this retro photo gallery, taking you from the 1920s up to the 1990s and showing pubs past and present, lost shops and how the city's industrial landscape has changed.

1 . Havelock Bridge Myrtle Road at Havelock Bridge, looking towards the junction with Prospect Road, in October 1963 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Blake Street in the 80s Blake Street, in Upperthorpe, which is officially Sheffield's steepest street, pictured in 1981 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo Sales

3 . Wincobank Hill The view westward from Wincobank Hill when Jenkin Road had not been finished, showing Wincobank Hall in the trees below Hyacinth Road and the brickfields chimney in the background, some time during the 1940s or 50s Photo: Picture Sheffield/B. Woodriff Photo Sales