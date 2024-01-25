Sheffield retro: 21 of the best photos taking you back in time up city's steepest streets
Blake Street, which appeared in The Full Monty, Jenkin Road and Hagg Hill all feature in these nostalgic photos taken between the 1920s and the 1990s
But it's fair to say it feels like a lot more than that when you're navigating the city by foot or by bike.
Blake Street, linking Upperthorpe at the bottom with Walkley at the top, is officially Sheffield's steepest street, with an energy-sapping gradient of 16.6 degrees.
The road, which featured in The Full Monty film and has a railing along most of its length to help anyone making the ascent, is one of the tallest in the UK, though it's less punishing on the calf muscles than Vale Street, in Bristol, with its 21.81 degree gradient.
Sheffield's second steepest street is Jenkin Road, in Wincobank, with an 11.02 degree gradient, which cyclists had to contend with when the 2014 Tour de France visited Yorkshire.
Some of Sheffield's other steepest streets include Hagg Hill in Rivelin, Conduit Road in Crookes, Myrtle Road and Kent Road in the Heeley/Meersbrook area.
They all feature in this retro photo gallery, taking you from the 1920s up to the 1990s and showing pubs past and present, lost shops and how the city's industrial landscape has changed.