Sheffield retro: 21 of the best photos taking you back in time up city's steepest streets

Blake Street, which appeared in The Full Monty, Jenkin Road and Hagg Hill all feature in these nostalgic photos taken between the 1920s and the 1990s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 25th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Sheffield, like Rome is famously built upon seven hills.

But it's fair to say it feels like a lot more than that when you're navigating the city by foot or by bike.

Blake Street, linking Upperthorpe at the bottom with Walkley at the top, is officially Sheffield's steepest street, with an energy-sapping gradient of 16.6 degrees.

The road, which featured in The Full Monty film and has a railing along most of its length to help anyone making the ascent, is one of the tallest in the UK, though it's less punishing on the calf muscles than Vale Street, in Bristol, with its 21.81 degree gradient.

Sheffield's second steepest street is Jenkin Road, in Wincobank, with an 11.02 degree gradient, which cyclists had to contend with when the 2014 Tour de France visited Yorkshire.

Some of Sheffield's other steepest streets include Hagg Hill in Rivelin, Conduit Road in Crookes, Myrtle Road and Kent Road in the Heeley/Meersbrook area.

They all feature in this retro photo gallery, taking you from the 1920s up to the 1990s and showing pubs past and present, lost shops and how the city's industrial landscape has changed.

Myrtle Road at Havelock Bridge, looking towards the junction with Prospect Road, in October 1963

1. Havelock Bridge

Myrtle Road at Havelock Bridge, looking towards the junction with Prospect Road, in October 1963 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Blake Street, in Upperthorpe, which is officially Sheffield's steepest street, pictured in 1981

2. Blake Street in the 80s

Blake Street, in Upperthorpe, which is officially Sheffield's steepest street, pictured in 1981 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

The view westward from Wincobank Hill when Jenkin Road had not been finished, showing Wincobank Hall in the trees below Hyacinth Road and the brickfields chimney in the background, some time during the 1940s or 50s

3. Wincobank Hill

The view westward from Wincobank Hill when Jenkin Road had not been finished, showing Wincobank Hall in the trees below Hyacinth Road and the brickfields chimney in the background, some time during the 1940s or 50s Photo: Picture Sheffield/B. Woodriff

Blake Hotel, at the top of Blake Street, in Sheffield, pictured some time between 1960 and 1979

4. Blake Hotel

Blake Hotel, at the top of Blake Street, in Sheffield, pictured some time between 1960 and 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

