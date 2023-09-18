News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: King Mojo, the Pitsmoor Road club where Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix and The Who played

"The contribution Peter and Geoff made to popular culture in the era was quite incredible"

By News desk
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST
Sheffield’s King Mojo – a teenage club opened in 1964 by the city-born entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow and his brother, Geoff – attracted musicians who went on to conquer the world.

Names like Stevie Wonder, Ike & Tina Turner, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and Pink Floyd all played early gigs at the venue that used to reside at 555 Pitsmoor Road.

Arguably the venue’s biggest claim to fame was introducing the Small Faces to the audience that set them on the road to fame. The band was originally booked to perform at a nearby Working Men's Club, but they were kicked out after a couple of numbers. The King Mojo mod audience thought they were manna from heaven, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Sheffield – The King Mojo Edition’ was released to celebrate the lives of Peter and Geoff Stringfellow.

Sheffield author Neil Anderson, who wrote the book, said: "Few clubs anywhere in the country have a story comparable to that of the King Mojo.

"The contribution Peter and Geoff made to popular culture in the era was quite incredible. The club created lifelong friendships among its teenage audience and attracted acts that went on to conquer the world.

“The influence of most venues is consigned to the generation that frequented it – but King Mojo transcended generations. There is still major interest in the venue, its history, and the artists that performed – many going on to have massive international success.”

You can check out the book here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/copy-of-dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1960s-sheffield-king-mojo-edition.

