The school prom is a chance to let your hair down with friends and celebrate the years you have all shared, before embarking on a new phase in your life.
These retro photos show students doing just that at schools around Sheffield in the 1990s and 2000s.
Plenty of sharp suits, elegant dresses and even stretch limousines are on display.
The schools featured include Myers Grove, Sheffield High, Chaucer, High Storrs, Silverdale, Notre Dame and King Edward VII, with many of the balls taking place at the much-missed Baldwins Omega banqueting suite in Brincliffe.
Do you recognise any familiar faces, and do these photos bring back memories of your school days?
