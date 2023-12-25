Sheffield Ski Village, Silver Blades Ice Rink and the old Millhouses Park lido all feature in these throwback photos

The 1980s were a difficult decade for many people in Sheffield, with the steel industry in sharp decline and UK unemployment hitting nearly 1.9 million.

But there was plenty to celebrate too. Sheffield Ski Village opened in 1988, becoming Europe's largest artificial ski resort; Bruce Springsteen put on a show for the ages at a packed Bramall Lane; and Owls and Blades players set aside their differences to reopen a much-loved city pub.

Meanwhile, Bathers flocked to the lido at Millhouses Park to cool down in the summer; the pints flowed at the Stone House, which, with its retro cobbled courtyard complete with fake shop fronts was a truly one-of-a-kind pub; and families strapped on their skates at Silver Blades Ice Rink.

A royal visit by Prince Charles, as he was then; a TV drama being filmed in Hillsborough; and an attempt to make the world's largest Yorkshire pudding are among the other memorable occasions from the 80s captured in this retro photo gallery.

1 . Owls and Blades stars unite for pub reopening Re-opening of the Arbourthorne Hotel by Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players, with, from left, Mel Sterland, Gary Shelton, Josieand Tery Fisher (landlord and landlady) Charlie Williamson and Russell Black, in December 1984 Photo Sales

2 . Ski Village Pictured on one of the new ski runs at Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs, are, left to right: John Fleetham (29) managing director; Giovanna Foletti (20), receptionist; Andrew Lockerbie (21), instructor; and Scott Robinson (16) instructor, in October 1988 Photo Sales