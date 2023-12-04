From big queues for the opening of Cole Brothers' new department store to a busy evening at a fish and chip shop on London Road, these pictures show Sheffield in all its variety back then

It was the year Sheffield shivered in the big freeze, before John, Paul and co melted hearts as Beatlemania hit the city.

This retro photo gallery captures life as it was 60 years ago, in 1963.

From big queues for the opening of Cole Brothers' new department store at Barker's Pool, which would later become John Lewis, to a busy evening at a fish and chip shop on London Road, these pictures show Sheffield in all its variety back then.

They take us from Sheffield city centre, including the legendary Black Swan music venue, Roberts Brothers department store on The Moor, and the luxurious Grand Hotel, to the suburbs of Gleadless Valley, Hillsborough and Woodhouse.

Do these photos bring back any memories? How has the area where you live changed since then?

1 . Woodhouse An outing from the Angel Inn, Woodhouse, in 1963

3 . Cole Brothers opening Part of the large crowd waiting for the opening of Cole Brothers' new store, at Barker's Pool, by the Lord Mayor, Ald. I. Lewis, on September 17, 1963