The noughties may seem like just yesterday to many of us but these photos of Sheffield cafes from back then show how much has changed.

Many of the cafes pictured have gone, or changed hands, and the prices show just how much the cost of food has shot up since the dawn of the millennium. Pie, peas and gravy for 80p anyone?

The cafes in this retro photo gallery are, or were, located around Sheffield, from the city centre to the suburbs including Gleadless, Walkley, Millhouses and Bradfield, as well as Meadowhall. Cafes at Endcliffe Park, Millhouses Park and Rivelin Valley Park are among those included.

Also pictured are the people who ran them and the chefs and waiters who worked there.

How many of these cafes did you eat at and do you have a favourite which is still going strong or one which you would love to see reopen?

Sallies Cafe Andrew and Sallie Steyn at Sallies Cafe, in Castle Market, Sheffield, in 2007

TastyTucker's Keeley Brown and her mum Carol with the 'Wonderwall' they created at their family cafe TastyTucker's, in Walkley, Sheffield, in aid of Weston Park Hospital, in May 2003

Thyme Cafe John Parsons (head chef), Adrian Cooling (chef-director) and Greg Forbes (restaurant manager) at Thyme Cafe, on Glossop Road, Sheffield, with the Sheffield Meat & Potato Pie Dish in 2003