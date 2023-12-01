The stepping stones, the popular park cafe and some of the many events the park has hosted down the decades all feature

It's one of Sheffield's most beloved green spaces, which has provided an escape from city life for generations of Sheffielders.

With its enchanting woodland, pretty pond populated by ducks, the large field which is always heaving when the sun comes out, and the meandering Porter Brook running through it, Endcliffe Park has something for everyone.

This retro photo gallery captures just some of the fun times there over the years, from the noughties all the way back to the 1940s.

Youngsters are pictured testing their balance on the stepping stones, the popular cafe is seen with some of its custodians down the decades, and some of the many events the park has hosted - from the Peace in the Park festival to visiting circus troupes - are also featured.

Do any of these events bring back memories for you, and are there any faces you recognise?

1 . Don't lose your balance! Youngsters on the stepping stones at Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, on January 1, 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspaper Photo Sales

2 . Halloween fun Ashley Charlesworth, of Endcliffe Park Cafe, with crowds at his Halloween celebrations in 2007 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Conga A huge conga snakes its way around Endcliffe Park in June 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales