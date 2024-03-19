Sheffield retro: 24 joyous photos of noughties nights out at Varsity and Cavendish pubs on West Street

Revellers can be seen throwing some shapes, hugging it out and enjoying a game of pool in this snapshot of noughties nightlife in Sheffield.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 19th Mar 2024, 05:30 GMT

We're winding the clock back 20 years with these nostalgia-soaked photos of noughties nights out on Sheffield's party street.

These happy scenes were captured at the popular Cavendish and Varsity pubs on West Street during 2003 and 2004.

Revellers can be seen throwing some shapes, hugging it out and enjoying a game of pool in this retro photo gallery, featuring 24 of the best pictures of noughties life in Sheffield.

Did you visit Varsity or the Cavendish during the noughties and do you recognise anyone pictured in these photos?

Hannah, Melanie, Krissi, Maxine and Michelle at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2004

1. Police squad

Hannah, Melanie, Krissi, Maxine and Michelle at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2004 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Debbie Mills, Victoria Gasston, Gemma Shaw and Alex Westran at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003

2. Noughties night out

Debbie Mills, Victoria Gasston, Gemma Shaw and Alex Westran at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Dave Wemgraf and Helen Cantrill at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003

3. Throwing some shapes

Dave Wemgraf and Helen Cantrill at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Kerrie, Marianne, Nicola at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2004

4. Devils

Kerrie, Marianne, Nicola at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2004 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPubsWest StreetNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.