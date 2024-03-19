We're winding the clock back 20 years with these nostalgia-soaked photos of noughties nights out on Sheffield's party street.

These happy scenes were captured at the popular Cavendish and Varsity pubs on West Street during 2003 and 2004.

Revellers can be seen throwing some shapes, hugging it out and enjoying a game of pool in this retro photo gallery, featuring 24 of the best pictures of noughties life in Sheffield.

Did you visit Varsity or the Cavendish during the noughties and do you recognise anyone pictured in these photos?

1 . Police squad Hannah, Melanie, Krissi, Maxine and Michelle at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2004 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Noughties night out Debbie Mills, Victoria Gasston, Gemma Shaw and Alex Westran at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Throwing some shapes Dave Wemgraf and Helen Cantrill at the Varsity pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales