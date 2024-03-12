It was a time of great upheaval in Sheffield, as it was across the UK.

Rationing remained in place during the early 1950s as the nation continued to rebuild after the Second World War, and Queen Elizabeth II was crowned following the death of her father, King George VI.

The early days of the baby boomers also saw the Peak District established as the first of Britain's national parks in 1951, Mount Everest conquered in 1953 and the structure of DNA discovered that same year.

These photos taken across Sheffield between 1950 and 1953 capture scenes of everyday life in the city, along with more momentous events.

Pictured in this retro gallery are famous visitors including Winston Churchill and Pablo Picasso, celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, and the aftermath of a serious tram crash.

Also seen are shoppers at the sales, children in the playground of an old school, and a 'clay puddler' in action at a Sheffield steel works.

Do you remember 50s Sheffield or any of the lost shops and buildings pictured in these photos from the archives?

1 . Fargate Trams on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1952

2 . Beighton station A steam train passes through a flooded Beighton railway station on February 3, 1950

3 . Chorus line Chorus girls at the Empire Theatre, Sheffield, in October 1953