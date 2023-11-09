News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos showing popular bakeries and the people who worked there over the years

This retro photo gallery takes you back long before the advent of cronuts and other hybrid pastry inventions

Robert Cumber
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:51 GMT

These nostalgic photos capture staff in action at some of Sheffield's best-loved bakeries over the years.

You can almost smell the freshly baked bread in some of these images, which feature everything from small independent businesses to huge firms like Fletcher's Bakery.

Also seen are bakery students at The Sheffield College with some of their fantastic creations.

This retro photo gallery, taking you back long before the advent of cronuts and other hybrid pastry inventions, includes businesses from across Sheffield and beyond, including Burngreave, Hillsborough and Fulwood.

Hot cross buns at the bakery of E. C. Bell, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. The year is unknown

1. Hot cross buns

Hot cross buns at the bakery of E. C. Bell, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. The year is unknown Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dough being prepared for mixing at Newbould's new bakery, on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in December 1954

2. Newbould's

Dough being prepared for mixing at Newbould's new bakery, on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in December 1954 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Brightside and Carbrook bakery in April 1976

3. Brightside and Carbrook bakery

Brightside and Carbrook bakery in April 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Phillip Howarth with freshly baked sausage rolls at Dora Webster's bakery in Sheffield in 2006

4. Dora Webster's

Phillip Howarth with freshly baked sausage rolls at Dora Webster's bakery in Sheffield in 2006 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

