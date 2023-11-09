Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos showing popular bakeries and the people who worked there over the years
This retro photo gallery takes you back long before the advent of cronuts and other hybrid pastry inventions
These nostalgic photos capture staff in action at some of Sheffield's best-loved bakeries over the years.
You can almost smell the freshly baked bread in some of these images, which feature everything from small independent businesses to huge firms like Fletcher's Bakery.
Also seen are bakery students at The Sheffield College with some of their fantastic creations.
This retro photo gallery, taking you back long before the advent of cronuts and other hybrid pastry inventions, includes businesses from across Sheffield and beyond, including Burngreave, Hillsborough and Fulwood.