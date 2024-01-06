Some have been demolished while others have been converted into pubs, nightclubs, bingo halls and supermarkets

These photos of Sheffield's lost cinemas hark back to the days when they were commonly known as 'picture palaces'.

A trip to the pictures was a more glamorous affair back then, as the name suggests, with ornate buildings serving as chapels of the moving image.

Sadly many of these beautiful buildings have been lost, while others have been preserved and repurposed for a variety of uses, from bingo halls, pubs and nightclubs to supermarkets.

This retro photo gallery features images of lost cinemas across Sheffield, from The Electra Palace in the city centre to Crookes Picture Palace, Woodseats Palace and Darnall Picture Palace.

How many of these stunning buildings do you recognise and were you lucky enough to visit any of them when they were still screening movies?

1 . News Theatre News Theatre, on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, formerly The Electra Palace, opened in February 1911. It later became Capital and Provincial News Theatre and Classic Cinema before closing in November 1982

2 . Crookes Picture Palace Crookes Picture Palace opened in November 1912. It closed in April 1960 and was converted into a supermarket

3 . Sheffield Park Picture Palace The former Sheffield Park Picture Palace, on South Street. It opened in August 1913 and closed in June 1962. Dennis O'Grady reopened the cinema on November 1963 but it closed for good on 31 December 1966. It subsequently reopened as a bingo hall before being demolished.