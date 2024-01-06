Sheffield retro: 19 stunning photos of beautiful cinemas city has lost over the years
Some have been demolished while others have been converted into pubs, nightclubs, bingo halls and supermarkets
These photos of Sheffield's lost cinemas hark back to the days when they were commonly known as 'picture palaces'.
A trip to the pictures was a more glamorous affair back then, as the name suggests, with ornate buildings serving as chapels of the moving image.
Sadly many of these beautiful buildings have been lost, while others have been preserved and repurposed for a variety of uses, from bingo halls, pubs and nightclubs to supermarkets.
This retro photo gallery features images of lost cinemas across Sheffield, from The Electra Palace in the city centre to Crookes Picture Palace, Woodseats Palace and Darnall Picture Palace.
How many of these stunning buildings do you recognise and were you lucky enough to visit any of them when they were still screening movies?