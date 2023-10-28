News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer

Sheffield retro: 19 euphoric photos to take you back to 2004 at lost Reflex and Varsity bars

Today, Reflex is a Slug & Lettuce pub, while the old Varsity bar is home to a cocktail joint called Olivia's Townhouse

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 28th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

They were two of the most popular bars in Sheffield during the noughties.

Reflex, on Holly Street, round the back of Sheffield City Hall, transported revellers back to the 80s, while at the Varsity bar, on West Street, you were guaranteed a great atmosphere and some fantastic tunes.

Today, Reflex is a Slug & Lettuce pub, while the old Varsity bar is home to a cocktail joint called Olivia's Townhouse.

This retro photo gallery will transport you back nearly two decades to 2004 and some great nights out at the two lost venues.

Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 are Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and (front) Alice

1. All smiles

Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 are Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and (front) Alice

Photo Sales
Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 is DJ Mel Muir

2. DJ

Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 is DJ Mel Muir

Photo Sales
Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 are Peter, Graeme, Leslie, Ivor and Rob

3. Friends

Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 are Peter, Graeme, Leslie, Ivor and Rob

Photo Sales
Revellers at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004

4. Shades on

Revellers at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldWest StreetReflexBarsNostalgiaPhoto memoriesMemories