They were two of the most popular bars in Sheffield during the noughties.

Reflex, on Holly Street, round the back of Sheffield City Hall, transported revellers back to the 80s, while at the Varsity bar, on West Street, you were guaranteed a great atmosphere and some fantastic tunes.

Today, Reflex is a Slug & Lettuce pub, while the old Varsity bar is home to a cocktail joint called Olivia's Townhouse.

This retro photo gallery will transport you back nearly two decades to 2004 and some great nights out at the two lost venues.

1 . All smiles Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 are Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and (front) Alice

2 . DJ Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 is DJ Mel Muir

3 . Friends Pictured at the 80s bar Reflex, on Holly Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 are Peter, Graeme, Leslie, Ivor and Rob