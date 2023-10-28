Sheffield retro: 19 euphoric photos to take you back to 2004 at lost Reflex and Varsity bars
Today, Reflex is a Slug & Lettuce pub, while the old Varsity bar is home to a cocktail joint called Olivia's Townhouse
Reflex, on Holly Street, round the back of Sheffield City Hall, transported revellers back to the 80s, while at the Varsity bar, on West Street, you were guaranteed a great atmosphere and some fantastic tunes.
This retro photo gallery will transport you back nearly two decades to 2004 and some great nights out at the two lost venues.