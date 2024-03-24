Sheffield retro: 14 mystery photos of Sheffield down the years - can you help us identify them?

We want your help to reveal additional information about the scenes pictured, including schools, factories and flats

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

We're asking you to turn detective and help identify these mystery photos taken down the years at sites across Sheffield.

They are all taken from the Picture Sheffield archives, which are a treasure trove of information about the city's past.

But the locations are unidentified, which is why we want your help to reveal additional information about the scenes pictured.

In some cases there are more clues than others. Sometimes the full date or a rough location is known but with other photos this information is missing.

What we do know is that all the photos were taken some time during the 1970s, 80s or 90s, somewhere in Sheffield.

The unidentified locations include school buildings, factories, streets and flats.

Do you recognise any of the sites pictured and can you tell us any more about them? Do they hold any happy memories for you?

If you can help fill in the gaps, please email [email protected] and we will pass the information on to the team at Picture Sheffield.

An unidentified bar area somewhere in Sheffield , possibly at a cinema, photographed some time between 1980 and 1999

1. Bar area

An unidentified bar area somewhere in Sheffield , possibly at a cinema, photographed some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield/SCC PR Unit

Photo Sales
A TV repair centre on an unknown street, somewhere in Sheffield, photographed some time between 1980 and 1999

2. TV Centre

A TV repair centre on an unknown street, somewhere in Sheffield, photographed some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield/SCC Planning

Photo Sales
An unidentified clothing manufacturer, somewhere in Sheffield, between 1980 and 1999

3. Factory

An unidentified clothing manufacturer, somewhere in Sheffield, between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield/SCC

Photo Sales
An unidentified street in Sheffield pictured some time between 1980 and 1999 Date Period: 1980-1999

4. Street scene

An unidentified street in Sheffield pictured some time between 1980 and 1999 Date Period: 1980-1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesNostalgiaPhoto memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.