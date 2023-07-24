News you can trust since 1887
Michelle Snape, Amy Seller, Julie Gash, Emily Whitehead and Frances Walker drinking healthy cocktails at the Takapuna Bar on West Street, in Sheffield city centre Michelle Snape, Amy Seller, Julie Gash, Emily Whitehead and Frances Walker drinking healthy cocktails at the Takapuna Bar on West Street, in Sheffield city centre
Sheffield retro: 13 of the best photos of people making and supping cocktails during 90s and noughties

These retro photos will take you back to some of Sheffield's most popular bars of the 1990s and 2000s.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 25th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Is there anything that screams boozy sophistication more than a perfectly mixed cocktail, minus the umbrella and pineapple and cherry on a stick, of course?

Sheffield is today home to two of the UK's 50 best cocktail bars in Bench and Public, and they have plenty of competition, including from the recently opened Manahatta.

This retro photo gallery features some of the best photos from The Star's archives of people making and supping cocktails at popular Sheffield bars of the 90s and 2000s, including Henry's Bar, Menzel's Wine Bar and Brannigans.

Ian Bowan, of Halcyon, competes in a cocktail competition at Menzel's Wine Bar, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, watched by one of the judges Andy Rogers (left)

1. Competition time

Sheffield Hallam University Students launch their new cocktail, Shake It ,Slam It Shoot It, in April 2004. Picture shows Lisa Montgomery, Nicola Bradwell, Ailsa Cooke, Katy Alcock and Jill Easton.

2. Cocktail launch

Champs bartender Tom Pontefract with a Flaming Lamborghini cocktail

3. Champs

Gary Raynes of Menzel's Bar, competes in a cocktail-making competition at Menzel's Wine Bar, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

4. Menzel's Wine Bar

