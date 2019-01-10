Sheffield residents warned about WhatsApp scam that infects your phone with malware 

Sheffield residents are being warned about a new WhatsApp scam that can infect your phone with malware.

Victims have reported receiving a message claiming there is a video which will be launched called ‘Martinelli’, but the video itself is a hoax and does not seem to exist.

WhatsApp.

The message also reportedly contains links to something called 'WhatsApp Gold', which promises a whole host of new features on your phone.

Those who click on the link are then redirected to a fake page which causes your device to become infected with malware.

The scam first appeared in 2016 but Action Fraud – the government’s national cybercrime reporting centre – said it has resurfaced in recent weeks.

The organisation is now urging mobile phone users to be vigilant.

In a statement, they said: “Any updates to WhatsApp will usually happen automatically through the app. If you receive a request to download 'WhatsApp Gold' do not click the link.

“Always install the latest software and app updates. Don’t jailbreak or root your devices. Disabling software restrictions leaves your phone, as well as the private data stored on it, vulnerable to malware and cyber criminals.

“Only install apps from official app stores, such as Google Play or the app store that came pre-installed with your device.”