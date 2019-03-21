Sheffield residents warned about fake TV Licensing scam 

Sheffield residents are being warned about a fake TV Licensing scam in which victims have been left out of pocket by more than £800, 000.

Fraudsters are sending members of the public fake TV Licensing emails that are designed to steal their personal and financial information.

Cybercrime.

Action Fraud, the Government’s national cybercrime reporting centre, has received more than 900 reports of the scam with victim losses totalling over £830,000.

Pauline Smith, director of Action Fraud, said: “We are continuing to see reports of fraudsters using fake TV Licensing emails to hook victims in and trick them into parting with their money.

“These fraudsters are very confident and extremely convincing, often using personal details to give the impression they are legitimate.

“We don’t want any more people to fall victim, which is why we’re encouraging you to spot the signs of fraudulent emails by following the protect advice below.

“If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please report it to us.”

The body is advising members of the public to never click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.

Report cycbercrime to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.