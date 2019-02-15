Sheffield residents rally round to support family who ‘lost everything’ in arson attack 

Big-hearted Star readers have come out in support of a family who ‘lost everything’ in an arson attack on their home.

Devvon Lee, who is 26 weeks pregnant, and her partner Jordan were forced to flee their burning home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They described how they ‘lost everything’ in the arson attack but were heartened after an online fundraising page raised more than £800 for them within a matter of days.

Since we broke the news, The Star’s Facebook page has been inundated with messages from readers pledging to donate their belongings to help the family.

Angela Howard posted: “My daughter who is 10 has just said she wants to donate all her baby born clothes, all new never worn.”

Vicky Redfern added: “I've got a princess toddler bed and mattress they can have if anyone knows how to get in touch with them.”

Michelle McAssey said: “I have a very clean single mattress. Not in the best condition but could put them on temporarily.”

Hayley Sellars said: “Poor family hope they get sorted and housed before their baby arrives.”

Devvon moved into the maisonette with Jordan and one-year-old daughter Indie-Rose just a few weeks before the blaze.

They had been decorating and had just laid new flooring in preparation for their new arrival before the fire took hold and left a trail of destruction inside.

Devvon, aged 22, said: “We all managed to get out safe, but we’ve lost everything. The only things that could be saved was the cooker and the washer. The flames spread, and everything is just smoke-damaged.

“I just want to get back home and get everything back to normal, we’re devastated.”

An investigation found arsonists had set alight a pile of litter outside which then spread to their home.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police on 101.