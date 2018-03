Have your say

An area of Sheffield has been hit by a powercut this morning.

Residents living in the S12 area of the city, which includes Birley, Gleadless, Gleadless Townend, Hackenthorpe, Intake and Ridgeway, were affected by the outage.

A spokesman for Northern Powergrid said the power cut started at around 9.55am and that engineers were working as hard as they could to get the power back on.

They added: "All customers' power was restored by 10.29am."